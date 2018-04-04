Dental Associates of Connecticut in Danbury Offers Procedure to Restore Missing Teeth

DANBURY, Conn. (CT STYLE) - In the United States, more than 36 million people are missing their teeth, and 120 million are missing at least one tooth. But those who would normally require dentures, can now can get a new permanent smile at Dental Associates of Connecticut, which has been caring for patients since 1971.

"We're a comprehensive dental practice where we have specialists and general dentists, and the beauty of it is we're all able to work together," said Robert Aledort, DMD, a general dentist at Dental Associates of Connecticut. "There isn't anything that we don't treat."

One of the advanced procedures they perform is the All-On-4.

"We can give the patients their smile back, their ability to bite you know like they used to do before," explained Periodontist Bianca Flora, DMD.

Previously, when patients were missing teeth, they would rely on dentures.

"Dentures come in and out," Dr. Aledort said. "It affects your taste. It's something that patients are always aware of, they're conscious of it. It's almost like you're dentally handicapped."

But the All-On-4 offers a permanent solution.

"We first analyze what is happening in their mouth," Dr. Aledort explained. "We're able to then take some diagnostic x-rays, but at this point what's really made the biggest difference is we're able to take a CT scan, a cone beam, which shows us a three dimensional picture of the patient's mouth and their skull."

The 3-D scan details exactly where important structures like nerves and bones are located. It helps the team of dentists -- who work together on the All-On-4 -- map out the procedure.

We sit together, look at the computer, and there's no surprises," Dr. Flora said.

"In situations like the All-On-4, not only am I myself working on a patient, but we have a periodontist, we have an oral surgeon we all work together on a patient on the same day

The procedure takes just hours to perform. Once the implants are placed in the bone, a fixed full-arch prosthesis is secured.

"All of this is done right here," Dr. Aledort said. "Patients don't have to go from one office to another office. It's all done together, all done in the same day. As a general dentist, I love it because I can do a much better job."

The result is a smile that can light up a room.

"The reaction of the patients, it's really what drives us," Dr. Flora said. "Many times we see tears. They really didn't know that they could have their teeth back."

