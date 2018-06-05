Get Discovered at New Haven's Top Model Search at The Shops at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - If your dream is to walk the runway, don't miss New Haven's Top Model Search this Saturday, June 9 from 1PM to 5PM at The Shops at Yale.

“We are giving away a $250 shopping spree to the Shops at Yale, a contract with one of the top agencies from New York and Connecticut, [and] the winner will be featured in an ad campaign for the Shops at Yale,” explained Tina Kiniry, the president of John Casablancas of Connecticut, one of the five agencies who will be scouting at the event. “We have Fenton, Industry, The Society, Surface and of course there’s John Casablancas as well,” Kiniry said.



If you plan on participating, of course you want to look picture perfect, and one of the best places to get ready for the runway is The Shops at Yale.

“There's everything from childrens’ clothes to women and men, but the styles are on point,” Kiniry said of the many stores.

When it comes to the contestants, Kiniry recommends wearing something “basic” and “form fitting.”

“So a tee shirt and a pair of shorts or jeans would be great; a simple dress would be great,” she explained.

“Just because there's one winner doesn't mean that other contestants can't win either,” explained Natashya Fernando, the marketing coordinator at The Shops at Yale. “In our past even there two models that didn't win got discovered as well.”

People of all shapes and sizes and kids as young as four can enter New Haven's Top Model Search.

“They can walk as a duo or they can walk by themselves,” Fernando said. “They can walk with their big sister or brother.”

For runway outfits for kids, Patagonia has plenty.

“I would say you know dress casual, a tee shirt from Patagonia, maybe some shorts, maybe a cute summer hat,” Fernando suggested.

As for being on stage, Kiniry has some advice...

“Well posture is important,” she said. “Also make sur you stop at the end of the runway for the judges. Pause, maybe even count to two or three, let them get a look because the prizes are incredible and you don't want to miss out.”

You can skip the lines and pre-register for the event today. All you have to do is text “TOP MOEDL” to 33222. For more information visit TheShopsatYale.com.