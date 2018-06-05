CT STYLE

Gift Ideas at "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in Connecticut

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

Ryan Kristafer takes you to "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in Connecticut to check out gift ideas for Father's Day, wedding gifts, graduation gifts, baby shower gifts, and more.

Watch this video to learn more, and visit "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment: 1365 Whittemore Road, Middlebury, CT 06762

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center