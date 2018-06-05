In The Bender Kitchen- New England Dairy & Food Council Marinates with Yogurt
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New England Dairy & Food Council is staffed with registered dietitians and is funded by the dairy farmers of New England and upstate New York, including the dairy farm families of Connecticut.
Joining us today is Heidi Harkopf, one of the Registered Dietitians from New England Dairy & Food Council. With grilling season in full swing, you could impress your friends and family with the most flavorful and tender meat by marinating in yogurt.
Many chefs agree that for tenderizing meat, yogurt is the best tenderizer. Remember when using yogurt it should be plain. The science behind why yogurt works better than lemon juice, wine or vinegar is fascinating. It is the calcium and the lactic acid. You could also marinate your meat for 24 hours. There are many ways you can create the great flavors of many cuisines. Heidi highlights different herbs and spices that you can add in. Marinating with yogurt highlights the versatility of dairy products.
"People will be asking for the recipe because it is that good!"
