Mommy Mondays: Unfiltered Mom counting down to end of school year

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 02:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 02:02 PM EDT

Mommy Mondays: Unfiltered Mom counting down to end of school year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Many parents are getting ready for the end of the school year.

Unfiltered Mom, Blogger and Author Kathy Chlan is back and counting the days until school is out! Here are some ideas from Chlan:

1. Create lawn art:

  • Use a white sheet or tarp and just let them paint.
  • Watch how some will sit for hours.

2. Slip n' Slide:

  • Just add a little shaving cream and it gives the kids more power. 

3. Have a camp-out in your backyard:

  • Set up the tent, add lights, and tell a scary story. 

4. Grab five of your girlfriends:

  • Each friend takes a day where all the kids go to their house.
  • They plan activities and the kids have each other.
