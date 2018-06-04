Mommy Mondays: Unfiltered Mom counting down to end of school year Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Many parents are getting ready for the end of the school year.

Unfiltered Mom, Blogger and Author Kathy Chlan is back and counting the days until school is out! Here are some ideas from Chlan:

1. Create lawn art:

Use a white sheet or tarp and just let them paint.

Watch how some will sit for hours.

2. Slip n' Slide:

Just add a little shaving cream and it gives the kids more power.

3. Have a camp-out in your backyard:

Set up the tent, add lights, and tell a scary story.

4. Grab five of your girlfriends: