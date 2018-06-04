NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Better Health Conference, presented by CT Partners for Health, returns to the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford this Thursday, June 7 from 9AM to 5PM.

The event is geared towards healthcare providers and will provide insights and resources from dynamic local, national and international experts.

CT Style reporter Meghan Yost recently spoke to Wendy Sherry, market president at Cigna, about the event. Cigna is the title sponsor of the Better Health Conference.

Visit CTPartnersForHealth.org to register for the multi-track event and learn how you can empower your patients to take a more active role in their health.