Today's Dish: Special guest at high school graduation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Graduation season is upon us and one graduate in Massachusetts got the best gift ever!
Tyler Solomon was surprised by his father U.S. Army Sergeant Damon Solomon. He has been in Kosovo since January on his fifth deployment.
History was made with Stephen Curry leading the way for the Golden State Warriors with nine three-pointers.
Lebron James and the Cavs head back home down two games to none. You can watch game three right here on News 8 on Wednesday night.
FBI agent loses his gun during dance-floor black flip and accidentally shoots a person.
A baseball player was using the dugout to do a little swimming during NCAA regional game.
Today is National Cheese Day! One way would be trying a kind of cheese you've never had before.
