Business

Vail Resort to acquire Crested Butte and 3 other resorts

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 06:53 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 06:53 AM EDT

Vail Resort to acquire Crested Butte and 3 other resorts

DENVER (AP) - Vail Resorts has announced it is buying the Crested Butte Mountain Resort and three other resorts outside Colorado.

The Denver Post reported Monday that The Butte will become Vail Resorts' fifth Colorado ski resort along with Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone.

It's located south of Glenwood Springs.

Vail is paying the Mueller family $82 million to acquire Triple Peaks LLC, which owns Crested Butte, Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont and Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire.

Vail will also pay $67 million to acquire the Stevens Pass ski area in Washington state in a separate deal.

The Butte and other acquired resorts will be part of the Vail Resorts' Epic Pass.

Vail Resorts has committed to spend $35 million over two years to improve its new holdings.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center