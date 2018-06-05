Community

Newington Parks and Recreation Department receives $5,000 for camp scholarships

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 11:43 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 11:43 AM EDT

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A number of kids will be able to attend summer camp in Newington thanks to a generous donation.

On Tuesday, the Newington Parks and Recreation Department announced it has received a $5,000 check.

The money is being donated by the Palermino family to subsidize summer camp scholarships for underprivileged children in Newington.

"This will be the best summer camp in Newington's history," said Bill DeMaio, Superintendent of the Newington Parks and Recreation Department. "We will be hiring several specialists, instructors, and coaches to teach the youth all types of sports, educational games and cultural arts."

Families that wish to be considered for a scholarship can make an appointment with the Human Services Department by calling 860-665-8590.

