'All Clear' given at WCSU after report of gunman on campus

Jun 04, 2018

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 02:14 PM EDT

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Western Connecticut State University was in a "shelter in place" mode, and Danbury Public Schools were locked down after a gunman was reported on the midtown campus midday Monday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., a WCSU spokesperson confirmed to News 8 that a woman called 9-1-1 to report that she saw a man with a rifle enter White Hall on the midtown campus. The building was evacuated, and the campus has been put on 'shelter in place'.  

According to WCSU officials, an individual has been apprehended, but no weapon was found. No shots were fired.  

Police searched the midtown campus to ensure there was not another individual that matched the description of the man seen entering White Hall. No additional unauthorized people were found.

The campus remained in 'shelter in place' mode from about 90 minutes. Just before 1:00 p.m., Danbury Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Sal Pascarella, issued a text to parents to inform them that Danbury schools were also in lockdown as a safety precaution while police attended to the situation at WestConn.

Around 1:45 p.m, officials gave the "all clear" signal. No one was hurt. Classes have returned to normal at WestConn as well as Danbury Public Schools.

 

 

