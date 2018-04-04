PD: Drugs, firearms seized from Bridgeport residence, 1 arrested

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - A Bridgeport man is facing charges after police say they seized drugs and firearms from his home.

According to police, on Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., detectives from the Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force and the Statewide Narcotic Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Beechwood Avenue.

Officials the say search led to the discovery of 3 9mm handguns, a glock, and other firearms along with ammunition. Units also seized marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin, ecstasy pills, and other narcotics.

Police arrested 18-year-old Kareem Porter who was living in the apartment. He was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, stealing a firearm, and other related charges.

Porter was held on a $400,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.