If you can identify this man, you are asked to contact Norwalk police. (Photo: Norwalk police)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwalk police are seeking a man who allegedly threatened a store employee with scissors during a robbery.

According to officials, on Tuesday, the man was involved in a theft at the Marshalls on Westport Avenue.

Police say when the man was confronted by a loss prevention worker, he pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened the employee.

The suspect then fled the scene and ran eastbound on Westport Avenue. He may have also entered a white van while leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-854-3034.