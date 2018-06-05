Fairfield

PD: Man threatens employee with scissors during Norwalk store robbery

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 12:46 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 12:46 PM EDT

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwalk police are seeking a man who allegedly threatened a store employee with scissors during a robbery.

According to officials, on Tuesday, the man was involved in a theft at the Marshalls on Westport Avenue.

Police say when the man was confronted by a loss prevention worker, he pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened the employee.

The suspect then fled the scene and ran eastbound on Westport Avenue. He may have also entered a white van while leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-854-3034.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center