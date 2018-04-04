Dead feral cat tests positive for rabies in New Britain

By: Kels Dayton

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 10:53 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2018 11:06 PM EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)-- - The New Britain Health Department is warning residents of the Belvedere neighborhood about a dead cat that has tested positive for rabies.

The feral cat came into contact with several people, the department said in a release. They were advised to see a doctor for treatment. Officials said other animals in the area may be affected.

Rabies is spread mostly by wild animals but stray cats and dogs can become infected and spread the virus. Both indoor and outdoor domestic animals can get rabies if the animals come into contact with the saliva of an infected animal.

Rabies can be spread if a rabid animal bites or scratches another animal.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center