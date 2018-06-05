Hartford officer stabbing suspect due in court Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chevoughn Augustin (Photo: Hartford police) [ + - ] Video

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- The woman accused of stabbing a Hartford police officer in the neck last month is due in court on Tuesday.

Chevoughn Augustin is charged with attempted murder.

Police say Officer Jill Kidik was responding ot a disturbance between Augustin and her landlord, when Augustin put Kidik in a chokehold and stabbed her in the neck.

Three building workers ran to help officer Kidik, who has since been released from the hospital.

Augustin is being held on a $2 million bond.