Hartford officer stabbing suspect due in court

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 01:59 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 06:11 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- The woman accused of stabbing a Hartford police officer in the neck last month is due in court on Tuesday.

Chevoughn Augustin is charged with attempted murder.

Police say Officer Jill Kidik was responding ot a disturbance between Augustin and her landlord, when Augustin put Kidik in a chokehold and stabbed her in the neck.

Three building workers ran to help officer Kidik, who has since been released from the hospital.

Augustin is being held on a $2 million bond. 

