Murder charge dropped after witness refuses to testify

By: Associated Press

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 08:53 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 08:53 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a 31-year-old Hartford man after learning that a key witness was refusing to take the stand.

Benjamin White was charged with murder in the September 2014 shooting death of 38-year-old Anthony Wortham outside a city convenience store.

The Hartford Courant reports that the prosecutor told the judge on Tuesday that a jury had been picked and White's trial was scheduled to begin, but a witness who was with White at the time of the shooting refused to testify without immunity.

The prosecutor said without that testimony, he did not think he could prove his case. Authorities say they reserve the right to refile the murder charge if additional evidence is uncovered, and White still faces less serious charges.

