Newington man charged following alleged disturbance at town council meeting

By: Matt Dillane

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 10:46 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 10:46 AM EDT

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -- A Newington man is facing charges after allegedly causing a disturbance during a town council meeting.

Officials say on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m., units responded to a meeting at town hall.

Police escorted a man, 52-year-old William Gardner, outside of the building.

According to police, a witness said they heard Gardner make threats to kill people when he entered the meeting.

Officers then took Gardner into custody and charged him with breach of peace in the 2nd degree.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on April 17.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center