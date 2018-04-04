Newington man charged following alleged disturbance at town council meeting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Gardner (Photo: Newington police)

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -- A Newington man is facing charges after allegedly causing a disturbance during a town council meeting.

Officials say on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m., units responded to a meeting at town hall.

Police escorted a man, 52-year-old William Gardner, outside of the building.

According to police, a witness said they heard Gardner make threats to kill people when he entered the meeting.

Officers then took Gardner into custody and charged him with breach of peace in the 2nd degree.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on April 17.