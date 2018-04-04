PD: Hartford Public Works employee sold gas from city refueling truck

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Public Works employee for the City of Hartford has been charged for allegedly using a city-owned refueling truck to sell gas to private vehicles.

According to police, throughout the month of March, units were investigating the possible theft of city fuel by a Public Works employee.

Officials say the investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Walker and other co-conspirators.

Police say a camera revealed that on March 31, Walker made a trip to the city-owned rail lot and met with a tractor trailer. He then allegedly used the refueling truck to refuel the tractor trailer.

According to authorities, on April 3, Walker used the refueling truck to refuel a privately-owned flatbed. Police then converged on the scene and took Walker and two co-conspirators into custody.

Walker allegedly admitted to selling the gas and doing it "several" times since February.

Walker and his co-conspirators were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in the 2nd degree.

In a statement, Chief Reginald Freeman, Acting Director of DPW, stated, in part, "While this is unfortunate, I am proud of our DPW supervision for using established protocols and quickly noticing the fuel deficit. Our DPW supervisors contacted HPD immediately and assisted as needed in the investigation."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

