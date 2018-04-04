PD: Hartford Public Works employee sold gas from city refueling truck
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Public Works employee for the City of Hartford has been charged for allegedly using a city-owned refueling truck to sell gas to private vehicles.
According to police, throughout the month of March, units were investigating the possible theft of city fuel by a Public Works employee.
Officials say the investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Walker and other co-conspirators.
Police say a camera revealed that on March 31, Walker made a trip to the city-owned rail lot and met with a tractor trailer. He then allegedly used the refueling truck to refuel the tractor trailer.
According to authorities, on April 3, Walker used the refueling truck to refuel a privately-owned flatbed. Police then converged on the scene and took Walker and two co-conspirators into custody.
Walker allegedly admitted to selling the gas and doing it "several" times since February.
Walker and his co-conspirators were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in the 2nd degree.
In a statement, Chief Reginald Freeman, Acting Director of DPW, stated, in part, "While this is unfortunate, I am proud of our DPW supervision for using established protocols and quickly noticing the fuel deficit. Our DPW supervisors contacted HPD immediately and assisted as needed in the investigation."
Previous
Southington condo community considers...
Next
Newington man charged following...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- PD: Drugs, firearms seized from Bridgeport residence, 1 arrested
- Norwich police warn of reports of car burglaries
- New initiative to help prevent children from smoking
- Milford police look to crack down on distracted drivers
- House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
- President Trump says he wants to pull troops out of Syria
Don't Miss
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FBI analyst says cellphone records support murder theory
The FBI says cellphone information supports the police theory that a...Read More »
-
PD: Drugs, firearms seized from Bridgeport residence, 1 arrested
A Bridgeport man is facing charges after police say they seized drugs and...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Norwich police warn of reports of car burglaries
Norwich police are once again warning drivers to lock their cars.Read More »
-
Milford police look to crack down on distracted drivers
In Milford, police are out in full force looking for distracted drivers.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Hartford Public Works employee sold gas from city refueling truck
A Public Works employee for the City of Hartford has been charged for...Read More »
Video Center
-
Dental Associates of Connecticut in Danbury Offers Procedure to Restore Missing Teeth
In the United States, more than 36 million people are missing their teeth, and 120 million are missing at least one tooth. But those who would normally require dentures, can now can get a new permanent smile at Dental Associates of Connecticut, whiRead More »
-
House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a House oversight panel on April 11 amid a privacy scandal that has roiled the social media giant, the panel announced Wednesday.Read More »
-
Secure modes lifted at 2 Woodbridge schools after police activity
Two schools in Woodbridge were in "school secure mode" due to nearby police activity on Wednesday morning.Read More »