PD: Hartford Public Works employee sold gas from city refueling truck

Tyler Walker (Photo: Hartford police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Public Works employee for the City of Hartford has been charged for allegedly using a city-owned refueling truck to sell gas to private vehicles.

According to police, throughout the month of March, units were investigating the possible theft of city fuel by a Public Works employee.

Officials say the investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Walker and other co-conspirators.

Police say a camera revealed that on March 31, Walker made a trip to the city-owned rail lot and met with a tractor trailer. He then allegedly used the refueling truck to refuel the tractor trailer.

According to authorities, on April 3, Walker used the refueling truck to refuel a privately-owned flatbed. Police then converged on the scene and took Walker and two co-conspirators into custody.

Walker allegedly admitted to selling the gas and doing it "several" times since February.

Walker and his co-conspirators were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in the 2nd degree.

In a statement, Chief Reginald Freeman, Acting Director of DPW, stated, in part, "While this is unfortunate, I am proud of our DPW supervision for using established protocols and quickly noticing the fuel deficit. Our DPW supervisors contacted HPD immediately and assisted as needed in the investigation."