Police identify man killed in New Britain motorcycle crash

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 10:59 AM EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in New Britain on Sunday afternoon.

Police say 26-year-old Bernard Wallen, of Newington, died after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of West Main Street and Grove Hill.

Wallen, who was operating the motorcycle, sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police say a 30-year-old woman from Terryville was the driver of the car. They say she was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. 

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at (860) 826-3071.

