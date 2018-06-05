Police identify man killed in New Britain motorcycle crash
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in New Britain on Sunday afternoon.
Police say 26-year-old Bernard Wallen, of Newington, died after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of West Main Street and Grove Hill.
Wallen, who was operating the motorcycle, sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say a 30-year-old woman from Terryville was the driver of the car. They say she was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at (860) 826-3071.
Gift Ideas at "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in Connecticut
Ryan Kristafer takes you to "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in...Read More »
-
Connecticut mother gets 11 years in death of disabled son
The Connecticut mother who withheld food from her autistic teenage son until...Read More »
-
'Micro Career Fairs' to be held at Montville American Job Center throughout summer
Jobseekers in Eastern Connecticut will have the opportunity to connect with...Read More »
-
PD: Man threatens employee with scissors during Norwalk store robbery
Norwalk police are seeking a man who allegedly threatened a store employee...Read More »
-
Budget dispute may force early school closure in Ansonia
The Board of Education for the town of Ansonia says schools may have to close...Read More »
