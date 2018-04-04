West Hartford residents remember Dr. Martin Luther King's legendary "Mountaintop" speech
West Hartford residents remember Dr. Mar - On Tuesday night in West Hartford, 50 people stood in front of a packed room at the town hall and took turns reading Martin Luther King's "Mountaintop" speech from beginning to end.
King gave the speech 50 years ago tonight, at a rally for striking sanitation workers in Memphis. It was the night before he was assassinated, and the speech is eerie. It's almost like he predicted that he wasn't going to make it.
Speechgoers in West Hartford gave their thoughts on the state of race relations today, as opposed to where it was when Dr. King made that speech:
"Certainly the illnesses are still here, but I look at stories that my father told me and my grandparents told, and I feel extremely fortunate to have grown up In my generation as opposed to their generation," said Earl Exum of West Hartford.
"Today I just looked back, and I compared where we are today with when he wrote the speech, I still hold on to hope," said Elena Devaughn.
"We have obviously made a lot of progress, how else can we explain the election of Barack Obama as president of the United States. But perhaps because of that election, there has been some movement backwards," said Booker Devaughn.
"If we forget, there's certainly no hope. If we remember and remember what happened when it happened but more importantly why it why it happened, I think that is the most important thing we can take away," said David Silver.
