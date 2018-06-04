Connecticut

Judge schedules 10-day trial in mystery deaths case

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 01:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 01:29 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A judge has rejected a request from a Vermont man to dismiss a lawsuit filed by his own family accusing him of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money.

Judge David King scheduled a 10-day trial in probate court in the case of Nathan Carman starting Jan. 21, 2019.

Carman has been acting as his own attorney. He's been called a suspect in the 2013 Connecticut shooting death of real estate developer John Chakalos. No one's been arrested. Carman also was questioned about when his boat sank with his mother aboard near Rhode Island in 2016. She's presumed dead. Carman has denied involvement in both cases.

Carman's aunts sued in New Hampshire last year.

Messages seeking comment from Carman were left Monday.

