Judiciary Committee passes bill to ban bump stocks

By: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 04:41 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 05:54 AM EDT

(WTNH) -- - In the fight to tighten gun control, the state's Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would ban bump stocks.

The committee gave it their stamp of approval on Tuesday night and it now heads to the House for a vote.

Governor Dannel Malloy is applauding the committee's passage of the bill. Malloy calls it a "step in the right direction", saying bump stocks have no place in out society. 

Several lawmakers across the nation have been calling for this bill since the deadly shooting rampage in Las Vegas.

