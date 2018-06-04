Litchfield

2 injured after motorcycle hits bear in Washington

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crashed into a bear in Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police say that just after 1:30 p.m., 62-year-old Paul Padua, of Norfolk, was traveling eastbound on Route 202 when he hit a bear that ran in front of his motorcycle. 

Padua and his passenger, 53-year-old Theresa Kochiss-Padua, also of Norfolk, sustained minor injuries in the accident and were taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment. 

The motorcycle was also damaged.  

It's unclear if the bear was injured. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

 

