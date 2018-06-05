Body of missing 18-year-old kayaker recovered from Long Island Sound in Old Saybrook Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WTNH/ George Roelofsen) [ + - ] Video

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - The body of a missing 18-year-old kayaker has been recovered in the water off the coast of Old Saybrook on Tuesday morning.

A Department of Energy and Environmental Protection official says that EnCon police recovered the deceased body in Long Island Sound.

Related Content: Coast Guard searches for 18-year-old man after unoccupied kayak is found in Old Saybrook

A DEEP sergeant has confirmed to News 8 on scene that the identity of the person found is 18-year-old William Zadrozny, of Clinton.

Last week, the Coast Guard suspended the search in Long Island Sound for Zadrozny who was believed to be missing after an unoccupied kayak and fishing gear was discovered in Old Saybrook.

"We contacted the Medical Examiner's Office and we are concluding our investigation into the case. Hopefully it brings some closure to the family," said Sgt. Steve Stanko, of CT DEEP Encon Police.

Related: Search suspended for missing kayaker in Long Island Sound

The remains were brought onshore at DEEP Marine Headquarters in Old Lyme and then taken to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

A vigil for Zadrozny is planned for at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Pavillion at Saybrook Point.