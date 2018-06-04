Military personnel and their families to receive free admission to over 50 local museums
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Dannel Malloy has announced that over 50 Connecticut museums are offering free admission to active duty members of the military and their families this summer.
This is part of the ninth annual Blue Star Museums Program, which is available between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
"We owe a debt of gratitude to those who sacrifice so much for the freedoms and safety we all hold dear. Connecticut's museums offer an unparalleled educational and cultural experience, and I'm pleased to announce that military members and their families will be able to enjoy so many of them free of charge. Thank you to the National Endowment for the Arts for making this possible, and to our military members for defending our democracy day in and day out," Governor Malloy said in a press release.
Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman added, "Connecticut's military men and women - and the families that serve with them - give so much to each and every one of us each and every day. Thank you to the National Endowment for the Arts for helping to provide open access to our museums, which are treasured venues for recreation and reflection."
The program is available to those currently serving the U.S. Military and up to five of their family members.
The military branches include Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as Active Duty and Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, and NOAA Commissioned Corps.
"Providing future generations of military leaders with the opportunity to soak up Connecticut's historical culture free of charge is a wonderful gesture. Throughout their careers, Guardsmen are always mindful of those who came before us. I encourage each and every service member to take full advantage of this unique opportunity," Major General Thad Martin, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said in a release.
To obtain entrance into a participating Blue Star Museums, members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC) or DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card.
For the complete list of museums participating, click here.
