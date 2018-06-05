New Haven

DeLauro fighting teen tobacco use

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 06:16 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 12:25 PM EDT

DeLauro fighting teen tobacco use

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Before your teenagers head out the door, you might want to talk to them about the dangers of e-cigarettes. More and more teens are using them, according to a National Tobacco Survey.

Cookies and cream, key lime, and peanut butter cup. Those are not desserts, those are flavors of vaping tobaccos you can buy online.

That is part of the reason why Jonathan Law High School in Milford is getting a congressional visit on Tuesday.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is stopping by the high school to get some attention on a bill she's re-introducing called the "Stop Tobacco Sales To Youth Act". 

She'll be talking with students and teachers about the dangers of e-cigarettes and hookahs. 

According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, they're seeing a spike of more teens using them. 

This bill aims to stomp out those numbers, by stopping online sales of e-cigarettes and putting an end to marketing they say lures teens in.

DeLauro says it would make sure if someone enters a website to buy the "e-juice", that there are more stringent ways to verify the person buying the products is 18 or older. 

According to the state's Department of Public Health 90 percent of adult smokers began before they turned 18. 

Congresswoman DeLauro is scheduled to be at the high school for a press conference at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center