MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Before your teenagers head out the door, you might want to talk to them about the dangers of e-cigarettes. More and more teens are using them, according to a National Tobacco Survey.

Cookies and cream, key lime, and peanut butter cup. Those are not desserts, those are flavors of vaping tobaccos you can buy online.

That is part of the reason why Jonathan Law High School in Milford is getting a congressional visit on Tuesday.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is stopping by the high school to get some attention on a bill she's re-introducing called the "Stop Tobacco Sales To Youth Act".

She'll be talking with students and teachers about the dangers of e-cigarettes and hookahs.

According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, they're seeing a spike of more teens using them.

This bill aims to stomp out those numbers, by stopping online sales of e-cigarettes and putting an end to marketing they say lures teens in.

DeLauro says it would make sure if someone enters a website to buy the "e-juice", that there are more stringent ways to verify the person buying the products is 18 or older.

According to the state's Department of Public Health 90 percent of adult smokers began before they turned 18.

Congresswoman DeLauro is scheduled to be at the high school for a press conference at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

