Derby couple arrested after investigation into remodeling business

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 12:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 12:02 PM EDT

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) - A Derby couple was arrested on larceny charges last week in Ansonia after their business allegedly failed to complete remodeling work on a home and then refused to reimburse the victims. 

Police say 37-year-old Richard Signor and his wife, 36-year-old Melissa Marti-Signor, were arrested after an investigation into the company they owned and operated called M & R Remodeling.

Investigators say that they received a complaint that the company failed to complete remodeling work after receiving payment. 

An investigation revealed that M & R Remodeling was paid $134,000 for a home addition and that only $69,000 worth of work was completed before they stopped working at the house and refused to reimburse the unused balance.

Both Signor and Marti-Signor were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Signor was held on $50,000 bond and Marti-Signor was held on $35,000 bond. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


