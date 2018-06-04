Derby couple arrested after investigation into remodeling business

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Richard Signor and Melissa Marti-Signor (Ansonia Police)

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) - A Derby couple was arrested on larceny charges last week in Ansonia after their business allegedly failed to complete remodeling work on a home and then refused to reimburse the victims.

Police say 37-year-old Richard Signor and his wife, 36-year-old Melissa Marti-Signor, were arrested after an investigation into the company they owned and operated called M & R Remodeling.

Investigators say that they received a complaint that the company failed to complete remodeling work after receiving payment.

An investigation revealed that M & R Remodeling was paid $134,000 for a home addition and that only $69,000 worth of work was completed before they stopped working at the house and refused to reimburse the unused balance.

Both Signor and Marti-Signor were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Signor was held on $50,000 bond and Marti-Signor was held on $35,000 bond.