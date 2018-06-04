Derby couple arrested after investigation into remodeling business
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) - A Derby couple was arrested on larceny charges last week in Ansonia after their business allegedly failed to complete remodeling work on a home and then refused to reimburse the victims.
Police say 37-year-old Richard Signor and his wife, 36-year-old Melissa Marti-Signor, were arrested after an investigation into the company they owned and operated called M & R Remodeling.
Investigators say that they received a complaint that the company failed to complete remodeling work after receiving payment.
An investigation revealed that M & R Remodeling was paid $134,000 for a home addition and that only $69,000 worth of work was completed before they stopped working at the house and refused to reimburse the unused balance.
Both Signor and Marti-Signor were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Signor was held on $50,000 bond and Marti-Signor was held on $35,000 bond.
