WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) - Two schools in Woodbridge were in "school secure mode" after a body was found in the road on Wednesday morning.

Police are now saying the incident has led to a homicide investigation.

Police and fire crews are on Rimmon Road after News 8 learned on scene that a body was found in the road.

Neighbors tell News 8 that there was a shooting and that the body was found with gunshot wounds but that has not been confirmed.

Rimmon Road is closed between Beecher Road and Route 114.

Several schools in #Woodbridge in the area of Rimmon Rd placed on lockdown due what neighbors are calling a shooting. Working to confirm with police. @WTNH #CTnews pic.twitter.com/wezymULlJq — Mario Boone (@MarioBooneTV) April 4, 2018

The regional district's Superintendent's Office says that Amity Regional High School, at 25 Newton Road, was in a "school secure mode," due to the police activity but that has since been lifted.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Mario Boone/WTNH)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Mario Boone/WTNH)

Beecher Road Elementary School, at 40 Beecher Road, was also in a type of lockdown but News 8 has learned that was lifted as well.

Officials say that all students and staff are safe.

Additionally, the JCC of Greater New Haven, at 360 Amity Road, is in a shelter in place due to the incident.

JCC Executive Director Scott Cohen released the following alert to parents.

The police issue was unrelated to the JCC. It was contained to an area on Rimmon Road. Out of an abundance of caution the JCC was told to shelter in place along with Beecher Road School and Amity High School. All classes are operating as normal.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.