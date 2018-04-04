Milford police look to crack down on distracted drivers

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - In Milford, police are out in full force looking for distracted drivers.

Officials say 3,400 people were killed in 2016.

Local police are teaming up with the Department of Transportation on the initiative.

Related Content: "U Text, U Drive, U Pay" campaign to begin across the state

They are enforcing the "U Text, U Drive, U Pay" initiative which is part of a larger campaign for April.

Police are encouraging drivers to remember to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.

The fines for distracted driving can set you back anywhere from $150 to $500.