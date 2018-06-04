New Haven

North Haven intersection closed due to downed tree, power lines

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 08:17 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 11:34 AM EDT

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- An intersection in North Haven is closed due to a tree down and power lines in the roadway on Monday morning.

According to the North Haven Police Department, the intersection of Pool Road and Blakeslee Avenue is closed due to a tree down with power lines in the road. 

Officials say the intersection will remain closed until utility crews fix the issue.

No further details are available at this time. 

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center