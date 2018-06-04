North Haven intersection closed due to downed tree, power lines
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- An intersection in North Haven is closed due to a tree down and power lines in the roadway on Monday morning.
According to the North Haven Police Department, the intersection of Pool Road and Blakeslee Avenue is closed due to a tree down with power lines in the road.
Officials say the intersection will remain closed until utility crews fix the issue.
No further details are available at this time.
News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.
