North Haven intersection closed due to downed tree, power lines

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- An intersection in North Haven is closed due to a tree down and power lines in the roadway on Monday morning.

According to the North Haven Police Department, the intersection of Pool Road and Blakeslee Avenue is closed due to a tree down with power lines in the road.

Officials say the intersection will remain closed until utility crews fix the issue.

No further details are available at this time.

