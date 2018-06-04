New Haven

PD: Child hit by car while walking to school bus in Waterbury

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 09:39 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 01:00 PM EDT

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car in Waterbury on Monday morning.

Police say the child was struck by a car while walking to the school bus on North Main Street and Elizabeth Street. 

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victim's identity and current condition was not released. 

It's unclear if the driver of the car stayed on scene. 

The incident remains under investigation. Investigators ask anyone with information on the accident to contact Waterbury Police.  

