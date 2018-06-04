PD: Child hit by car while walking to school bus in Waterbury Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car in Waterbury on Monday morning.

Police say the child was struck by a car while walking to the school bus on North Main Street and Elizabeth Street.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victim's identity and current condition was not released.

It's unclear if the driver of the car stayed on scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Investigators ask anyone with information on the accident to contact Waterbury Police.