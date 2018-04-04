Police respond to shots fired in Waterbury

By: Matt Dillane

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 10:52 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 10:52 AM EDT

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are responding to shots fired in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shots were fired on Willow Street.

There has been no word on if anyone was hurt.

Units did not say if there are any suspects at this time.

