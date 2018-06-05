New Haven

State Rep. Candelaria to discuss hurricane relief bill

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A call to help people from Puerto Rico who are now living in Connecticut, after being displaced by Hurricane Maria.

State Representative Juan Candelaria wants to pass a bill that would allocate $1.5 million in aid to the departments of Education, Housing, and Social Services. 

As well as, various non-profits that help people who were displaced by Hurricane Maria

Candelaria will discuss details about state's assistance to those who have been displaced at a press conference at 12 noon in New Haven.

 

