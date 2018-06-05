State Rep. Candelaria to discuss hurricane relief bill Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A call to help people from Puerto Rico who are now living in Connecticut, after being displaced by Hurricane Maria.

State Representative Juan Candelaria wants to pass a bill that would allocate $1.5 million in aid to the departments of Education, Housing, and Social Services.

As well as, various non-profits that help people who were displaced by Hurricane Maria.

Candelaria will discuss details about state's assistance to those who have been displaced at a press conference at 12 noon in New Haven.