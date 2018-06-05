State Rep. Candelaria to discuss hurricane relief bill
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A call to help people from Puerto Rico who are now living in Connecticut, after being displaced by Hurricane Maria.
State Representative Juan Candelaria wants to pass a bill that would allocate $1.5 million in aid to the departments of Education, Housing, and Social Services.
As well as, various non-profits that help people who were displaced by Hurricane Maria.
Candelaria will discuss details about state's assistance to those who have been displaced at a press conference at 12 noon in New Haven.
More Stories
-
- Apple is close to becoming the first $1 trillion American company
- Explosion rocks Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, sending ash 1 mile high
- FDA's new rule creates sticky situation for Vermont maple syrup
- Gift Ideas at "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in Connecticut
- 'Swatting' prank reported at home of Parkland teen activist David Hogg
- Ariana Grande talks about her PTSD after Manchester attack
- 'Micro Career Fairs' to be held at Montville American Job Center throughout summer
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Afternoon Thunderstorms roll into Connecticut
Showers and thunderstorms are rolling through this afternoon into the early evening. Get the latest updated forecast from Storm Team 8.Read More »
- It is too late to seed your lawn?
- Cool breezes keep CT beaches empty on Sunday
- Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab travels to St. Bernadette's School for Touch-A-Truck
- Tornado cleanup 3 weeks later
- Hurricane season begins
- What are you REALLY allergic to?!
- Storm Team 8 Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey throws out first pitch at Yard Goats game
Don't Miss
Join the Billion Step Challenge!
The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…Read More »
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Gift Ideas at "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in Connecticut
Ryan Kristafer takes you to "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Connecticut mother gets 11 years in death of disabled son
The Connecticut mother who withheld food from her autistic teenage son until...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Micro Career Fairs' to be held at Montville American Job Center throughout summer
Jobseekers in Eastern Connecticut will have the opportunity to connect with...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Man threatens employee with scissors during Norwalk store robbery
Norwalk police are seeking a man who allegedly threatened a store employee...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Budget dispute may force early school closure in Ansonia
The Board of Education for the town of Ansonia says schools may have to close...Read More »
Video Center
-
8 Minute Meals: cauliflower egg bites
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
Generator safety
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
Tuesday Tips
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »