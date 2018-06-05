New London

'Micro Career Fairs' to be held at Montville American Job Center throughout summer

Jun 05, 2018

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) - Jobseekers in Eastern Connecticut will have the opportunity to connect with area companies this summer.

The Montville American Job Center at 601 Norwich-New London Turnpike Suite 1 in Uncasville will be hosting a series of "Micro Career Fairs" between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. every other Wednesday.

During these events, employers will review resumes and meet with job candidates.

"We invite anyone looking for a job, or a different job to visit the Montville American Job Center on the Employer Wednesdays being held throughout the summer," said State Labor Commissioner Scott D. Jackson. "The goal is to help employers find the employees they need, and to provide jobseekers with opportunities to meet one-on-one with local businesses."

Employers planning on attending the June 6th session are:

Those planning on attending should bring copies of their current resume and certifications. You must also register for the event at www.CTHires.com.

