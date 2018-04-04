Norwich police warn of reports of car burglaries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwich police are once again warning drivers to lock their cars.

This comes after the department responded to numerous reports of car burglaries in the Norwichtown area.

Officials say the burglaries took place between Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m.

Police are seeking the public's help in solving these crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich police tip line at 860-886-5561 ext. 4.