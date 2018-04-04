Norwich police warn of reports of car burglaries

By: Matt Dillane

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 12:19 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 12:19 PM EDT

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwich police are once again warning drivers to lock their cars.

This comes after the department responded to numerous reports of car burglaries in the Norwichtown area.

Officials say the burglaries took place between Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m.

Police are seeking the public's help in solving these crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich police tip line at 860-886-5561 ext. 4.

