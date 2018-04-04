Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo provided by Connecticut State Police)

(WTNH) - A sliver alert has been resolved for a 63-year-old man missing from Mohegan Sun.

According to authorities, William Dubauskas had been missing since Tuesday April 3 from the casino.

On Tuesday morning around 10:00 a.m., units say Dubauskas had been found and that the case had been resolved.