Silver alert resolved for 63-year-old missing from Mohegan Sun

By: Jennifer Walsh

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 05:26 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 10:31 AM EDT

(WTNH) - A sliver alert has been resolved for a 63-year-old man missing from Mohegan Sun.

According to authorities, William Dubauskas had been missing since Tuesday April 3 from the casino.

On Tuesday morning around 10:00 a.m., units say Dubauskas had been found and that the case had been resolved.

