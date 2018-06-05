New London

Tribe suspended chief of staff after drunken driving charge

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 11:10 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 11:10 AM EDT

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) - The chief of staff for the tribe that owns and operates the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut has been under a suspension following an arrest on drunken driving and other charges in California.

Antonio Beltran of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation was arrested April 19, the day after he and his two teenage sons were injured when police say a vehicle he was driving went through a red light and crashed into a commuter train in Santa Monica, California.

The Day of New London reports (https://bit.ly/2xIKhj5) the tribe notified members last month that the 54-year-old Beltran had been placed on leave without pay, pending an investigation. A spokeswoman for the tribe said Monday they had nothing new to share.

Beltran remains jailed in Los Angeles ahead of his next court appearance.

