Funds set up to help family of trooper killed in crash

By: The Associated Press

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 11:15 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 12:11 PM EDT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Memorial funds have been set up to help the family of a Connecticut trooper killed in a highway crash last week.

The Connecticut State Police Union announced Tuesday that it created the Kevin Miller Memorial Fund and proceeds will go to Miller's ex-wife and their two children, ages 13 and 10.

Union officials said donations also can be made through a GoFundMe webpage .

Forty-nine-year-old Miller died while on duty March 29 when his cruiser rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland. Authorities said the truck was in the right lane going up a hill and traveling slower than other vehicles. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A funeral service for Miller is set for Friday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center