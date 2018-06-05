Tractor trailer carrying thousands of gallons of manure rolls over in Ellington

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A tractor trailer truck carrying 6,000 gallons of liquid manure rolled over in Ellington on Tuesday morning.

Tolland County Dispatch says that Ellington fire officials and ambulances are on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover near the intersection of Frog Hollow Road and Crane Road.

Officers on scene say that the trailer was carrying 6,000 gallons of liquid manure that rolled over into a field, with about 3,000 gallons leaking.

ELLINGTON CT: @EllingtonFire & @EllingtonAmb are on scene of a TT rollover near the intersection of Frog Hollow Rd & Crane Rd. OIC reports trailer carrying 6k gallons of liquid manure rolled over into field. 3k gallons leaked. 10-15 gallon diesel fuel leak. @CTDEEPNews enroute. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 5, 2018

Additionally, 10-15 gallons of diesel fuel also leaked from the overturned tractor trailer.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has responded to the scene.

Frog Hollow Road is currently closed between Chamberlain Road and Crane Road.

There is no word on any injures. The cause of the crash is also unknown.

The rollover remains under investigation.

