Tractor trailer carrying thousands of gallons of manure rolls over in Ellington

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 08:29 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 08:32 AM EDT

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A tractor trailer truck carrying 6,000 gallons of liquid manure rolled over in Ellington on Tuesday morning. 

Tolland County Dispatch says that Ellington fire officials and ambulances are on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover near the intersection of Frog Hollow Road and Crane Road. 

Officers on scene say that the trailer was carrying 6,000 gallons of liquid manure that rolled over into a field, with about 3,000 gallons leaking. 

 

Additionally, 10-15 gallons of diesel fuel also leaked from the overturned tractor trailer. 

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has responded to the scene.

Frog Hollow Road is currently closed between Chamberlain Road and Crane Road. 

There is no word on any injures. The cause of the crash is also unknown.

The rollover remains under investigation. 
 

