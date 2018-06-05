Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, photo shows a sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) [ + - ] Video

(AP) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a special, one day, buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer on Tuesday, June 5 to celebrate nurses across the country and their relentless hard work and dedication to their patients.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

This promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada from restaurant open to close that day.

"Nurses are some of the most selfless people and make such significant contributions to our society day in and day out," said Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer at Chipotle. "Every year, we want to make sure we do a little something to make them feel appreciated and ensure all that they do doesn't go unnoticed."

The BOGO is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents or analogues who present valid identification, such as their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID.

There is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible nurse. Redemption requires the purchase of a qualifying entrée item of equal or greater value and is subject to availability.

This offer may not be combined with other offers, discounts or coupons.