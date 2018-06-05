Consumer

Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 06:07 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 06:45 AM EDT

Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO

(AP) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a special, one day, buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer on Tuesday, June 5 to celebrate nurses across the country and their relentless hard work and dedication to their patients.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

This promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada from restaurant open to close that day.

"Nurses are some of the most selfless people and make such significant contributions to our society day in and day out," said Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer at Chipotle. "Every year, we want to make sure we do a little something to make them feel appreciated and ensure all that they do doesn't go unnoticed."

The BOGO is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents or analogues who present valid identification, such as their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID.

There is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible nurse.  Redemption requires the purchase of a qualifying entrée item of equal or greater value and is subject to availability.  

This offer may not be combined with other offers, discounts or coupons.

Continue Reading

More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center