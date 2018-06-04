Crime -

Brother of triple-murder suspect also facing murder charges

Jun 04, 2018

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - The brother of a woman charged with killing a Connecticut couple and their adult son during what authorities called a botched fake robbery has been arraigned on murder charges.

The Hartford Courant reports that 26-year-old Sergio Correa was held on $3 million bail Monday.

Correa's sister, 23-year-old Ruth Correa, has already been arraigned on murder charges in connection with the December killings in Griswold.

Police say 56-year-old Kenneth Lindquist and 61-year-old Janet Lindquist were killed in their home, which was then burned down. Their son, 21-year-old son Matthew, was found fatally stabbed in the woods nearby last month.

Police say he was involved in a plot to steal guns from his parents.

Sergio Correa's lawyer says his client was not involved in the killings and Ruth Correa is lying.

