Connecticut mother gets 11 years in death of disabled son

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Connecticut mother who withheld food from her autistic teenage son until he died at a hospital weighing just 84 pounds has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Katiria Tirado was sentenced Tuesday, three months after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Matthew Tirado.

Matthew died in February 2017. He was 5 feet, 9 inches tall (1.75 meters), weighed 84 pounds (40 kilograms) and had cuts and bruises on his body. The medical examiner said the cause of death was "fatal child abuse syndrome with dehydration and malnutrition."

Police say his 34-year-old mother screwed cabinets shut and locked the refrigerator. An investigation by the state child advocate found Matthew had to dig through the trash for food and drank oils and condiments.

Tirado's attorney said his client is remorseful.