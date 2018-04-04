FBI analyst says cellphone records support murder theory

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - The FBI says cellphone information supports the police theory that a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their will shot his mother while she was riding with him in his garbage truck.

Kyle Navin faces two counts of murder in the deaths on 56-year-old Jeffrey Navin and 55-year-old Jeanette Navin. The Easton couple disappeared in August 2015 before their bodies were found two months later, riddled with bullets.

FBI Special Agent James Wines, a cellphone record analyst, testified Tuesday that Kyle Navin's phone was in close to proximity to his parents' phones on the day of their disappearance.

The 29-year-old Navin goes on trial next month. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to keep Navin's police statements away from the jury.