FBI analyst says cellphone records support murder theory

By: Associated Press

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 01:09 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 01:09 PM EDT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - The FBI says cellphone information supports the police theory that a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their will shot his mother while she was riding with him in his garbage truck.

Kyle Navin faces two counts of murder in the deaths on 56-year-old Jeffrey Navin and 55-year-old Jeanette Navin. The Easton couple disappeared in August 2015 before their bodies were found two months later, riddled with bullets.

Related: More evidence expected in trial of Easton man accused of killing parents

FBI Special Agent James Wines, a cellphone record analyst, testified Tuesday that Kyle Navin's phone was in close to proximity to his parents' phones on the day of their disappearance.

The 29-year-old Navin goes on trial next month. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to keep Navin's police statements away from the jury.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center