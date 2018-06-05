Crime -

Mother, daughter charged with stealing from 2 elderly women

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 07:57 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 07:57 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut mother and daughter are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing the checkbooks of two elderly women and buying furniture and groceries.

The Hartford Courant reports that 60-year-old Cynthia Williams and 39-year-old Sharonda Williams, both of Hartford, face multiple charges including larceny, identity theft and forgery.

Farmington police say the older woman worked for a home health agency that cared for the alleged victims.

Police say she stole the checkbooks and gave them to her daughter. One alleged victim lost $27,000.

Cynthia Williams told police someone else could have stolen the checkbooks because other people were in the homes.

Mother and daughter are both free on $50,000 bail. Cynthia Williams no longer works for the home health agency.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center