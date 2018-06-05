Murder suspect who shot himself at Naugatuck Police Department dies

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - The man who shot himself outside of the Naugatuck Police Department after allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend on Sunday, has died from his injuries.

Police say 40-year-old Robert DeSantis, of Naugatuck, shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 41-year-old Michelle Barrett, in the backyard of her grandmother's home at 54 Manor Road in Southington at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

"[The] Naugatuck Police Department, in the meantime, received information from a family member that Robert DeSantis confessed that he shot his girlfriend," said Lt. Steve Elliott, with the Southington Police Department.

According to police, DeSantis later went to the Naugatuck Police Department, where he shot himself.

DeSantis was taken to an area medial center in "very serious condition" but died from his injuries at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

