PD: 2 men wanted for stealing wallet to purchase $4,000 worth of gift cards
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Clinton police are looking for the two men wanted for allegedly stealing a wallet and using the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards last week.
Police say on Friday, officers received a report of a stolen wallet from a victim that lives in Clinton. An investigation determined that the wallet was taken from the PF Chang's restaurant at the West Farms Mall in Farmington.
According to police, multiple credit cards were taken from the wallet and then used to purchase gift cards at Target stores in Southington and Waterbury. The total gift card purchases is valued at $4,032.01.
The suspects have been identified and officers released surveillance photos of them purchasing the gift cards with the stolen credit cards.
Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic man, who was wearing a black and red Polo shirt, black pants, a Kangaroo style hat and black shoes.
The second suspect is described a man wearing a tan baseball hat, glasses, a black full button down shirt, dark colored pants and dress shoes .
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact police at 860-669-0451 or via email at krecchia@clintonct.org.
