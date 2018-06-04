Crime -

PD: Man arrested with gun, drugs in car in Hamden

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 10:39 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 10:39 AM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A New Haven man was arrested after he was allegedly found asleep in his car with a gun on his lap in Hamden, early Monday morning. 

Police say at around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the intersection on Pine Rock Avenue and Woodin Street after a concerned citizen reported that the driver was parked at the intersection for nearly 15 minutes and appeared to be asleep. 

Upon arrival, officers say they saw a black handgun on the driver's lap. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Michael Jones and was taken into custody.

After searching Jones' vehicle, police say they found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, 14 bags of crack cocaine, a bag of marijuana, $874 and later, drug paraphernalia. 

Jones was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $10,000 bond. 

 

