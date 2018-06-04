PD: Man arrested with gun, drugs in car in Hamden

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Jones (Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A New Haven man was arrested after he was allegedly found asleep in his car with a gun on his lap in Hamden, early Monday morning.

Police say at around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the intersection on Pine Rock Avenue and Woodin Street after a concerned citizen reported that the driver was parked at the intersection for nearly 15 minutes and appeared to be asleep.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw a black handgun on the driver's lap. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Michael Jones and was taken into custody.

After searching Jones' vehicle, police say they found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, 14 bags of crack cocaine, a bag of marijuana, $874 and later, drug paraphernalia.

Jones was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $10,000 bond.