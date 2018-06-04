Police: Man pulled over with thousands of MDMA pills, kids in car in West Haven

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Pierre (Connecticut State Police)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A Georgia man was allegedly arrested with over 3,000 MDMA pills after he was pulled over on Interstate 95 in West Haven on Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police say that just before 3 p.m., a trooper pulled over 47-year-old Anthony Pierre, of Decature, Georgia, on I-95 northbound near exit 42 for a cellphone violation.

According to police, the trooper later developed probable cause to search the vehicle and found about 3,300 pills (or 1,013 grams) of MDMA, along with 4.7 grams of marijuana.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Connecticut State Police)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Connecticut State Police)

There were also four children in the car who were related to Pierre.

Pierre was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of hallucinogens with intent to sell drugs near prohibited place, risk of injury to a minor and possession of an untaxed controlled substance.

He was held on $150,000 bond.