Woman, suspect identified in Southington homicide investigation

Officials in Southington are investigating a woman's "suspicious death."

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Police have identified a woman who was murdered in Southington and the suspect who shot himself outside the Naugatuck Police Department.

Police say that at around 6 a.m Sunday, Southington officers received a call from the Naugatuck Police Department requesting a welfare check at a home on Manor Road, in the Plantsville section of town.

When officers responded to 58 Manor Road, they found 41-year-old Michelle Barrett dead from a gunshot wound in the backyard.

Police are now investigating her death as a homicide.

According to police, the suspect, 40-year-old Robert DeSantis, of Naugatuck, went to the Naugatuck Police Department, where he shot himself. He is currently at an area medial center but his condition is unknown.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiners will conduct an autopsy on Monday.

The homicide remains under investigation.