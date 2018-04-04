Blumenthal, experts to discuss tick season

By: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 04:05 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 07:07 AM EDT

(WTNH) -- - United States Senator Richard Blumenthal and experts will discuss this year's tick season what Connecticut can expect on Wednesday.

Experts say it is important with warmer weather starting that we prepare and protect ourselves.

This comes after last years spike in the tick population and a growing number of them testing positive for serious diseases like Lyme, Babesia and Powassan.

Senator Blumenthal will be joined by Dr. Theodore Andreadis in the discussion on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in New Haven.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How To Customize Your Facebook News Feed

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 is Now Available on Amazon Alexa

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center