Blumenthal, experts to discuss tick season

(WTNH) -- - United States Senator Richard Blumenthal and experts will discuss this year's tick season what Connecticut can expect on Wednesday.

Experts say it is important with warmer weather starting that we prepare and protect ourselves.

This comes after last years spike in the tick population and a growing number of them testing positive for serious diseases like Lyme, Babesia and Powassan.

Senator Blumenthal will be joined by Dr. Theodore Andreadis in the discussion on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in New Haven.