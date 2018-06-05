International

Van Gogh painting sells for $7 million Euros

(WTNH) - A landscape painting is selling for quite a big amount and is the first work by the artist to be auctioned in frame in more than 20 years.

The auctioneer said it's because there aren't many of them left.

A landscape painted by Vincent Van Gogh was sold for $7 million Euros in Paris.

That equals to more than $8 million.

The price is so high because there are hardly any Van Goghs left on the market and they are mainly in museums.

The auctioneer said the painting will be crossing the Atlantic, which means it wasn't a European buyer.

